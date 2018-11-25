tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Welfare: The wife of Punjab governor and vice-chairperson of Sarwar Foundation, Perveen Sarwar, has said that people who serve humanity are remembered always by world. She visited a medical camp set up by a trust on Ghazi Road, Lahore, and said the medical camp was treating patients of eye, diabetes, hepatitis and Kidney.
