Rai holds steady in Hong Kong

HONG KONG: Youngster Aaron Rai held off fellow Englishmen Tommy Fleetwood and Matt Fitzpatrick at the Hong Kong Open Saturday, to lead by six strokes heading into the final day.

The 23-year-old, who set a course record on Friday, was seven shots worse on Saturday as he carded a two-under par 68 in the third round. The round included his first bogeys of the tournament but was good enough to extend his lead.

Spain’s Sergio Garcia, who carded a six-under 64 which included an eagle on the tenth, was in fourth, seven shots off the lead.

Park Hyo-won of Korea, who started the day in second, shot four bogeys and was later docked two strokes to card 73, putting him nine shots off the lead.

Thailand’s Thongchai Jaidee and France’s Victor Perez both shot a four-under 66 to sit eight behind the leader.