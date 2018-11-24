close
Sat Nov 24, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
AFP
November 24, 2018
Advertisement

Finland halts arms sales to S Arabia, UAE over Yemen crisis

World

AFP
November 24, 2018

Share

Helsinki: Finland announced late on Thursday it will block new arms export licences to Saudi Arabia and the UAE, citing the murder of a Saudi journalist and the countries’ role in Yemen’s humanitarian crisis.

The suspension mirrors earlier decisions by Denmark, Norway and Germany to halt arms sales to Saudi Arabia for the time being over the killing and over the kingdom’s part in Yemen’s war which has left 14 million people facing starvation, according to the UN. “The situation in Yemen was behind this decision, but of course (the murder of Khashoggi) was part of the overall rationale,” Prime Minister Juha Sipila told state broadcaster Yle. Finland had claimed that all weapons exports to the region were in line with EU rules.

Advertisement

Comments

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From World