Finland halts arms sales to S Arabia, UAE over Yemen crisis

Helsinki: Finland announced late on Thursday it will block new arms export licences to Saudi Arabia and the UAE, citing the murder of a Saudi journalist and the countries’ role in Yemen’s humanitarian crisis.

The suspension mirrors earlier decisions by Denmark, Norway and Germany to halt arms sales to Saudi Arabia for the time being over the killing and over the kingdom’s part in Yemen’s war which has left 14 million people facing starvation, according to the UN. “The situation in Yemen was behind this decision, but of course (the murder of Khashoggi) was part of the overall rationale,” Prime Minister Juha Sipila told state broadcaster Yle. Finland had claimed that all weapons exports to the region were in line with EU rules.