Rimsha impresses in Faldo Golf trials

LAHORE: Rimsha Ijaz put on display performance-par-brilliance in Nick Faldo Golf trials to stake his claim for selection here on Friday.

During second day of the four-day golf trials for selection as members of the Pakistan contingent due to participate in the Nick Faldo Golf Series in Vietnam, the front runner turned out to be a lady of Defence Raya Golf Club, Rimsha.

In the course of the second round, Rimsha was at her brilliant best and remained in total command of the event with a score of gross 68, and an aggregate of 139 for two rounds, five under par. As for the competition in age bracket under- 21 years for Boys, the leader in this group is Rafay Raja of Rawalpindi at the end of the second round.

He compiled an aggregate score of 155 for two rounds and is ahead of his nearest competitor Vivek Anand (DHA, Karachi) by seven strokes. Vivek is placed at an aggregate of 162 gross. Following him is Talha Shafqat (Defence Raya) at 163 and Hamza Sheikh (Karachi) at 164.

In the race for selection in under 18 years, the youngster ahead of others is M.Saqib (Lahore Garrison).With a two days aggregate score of 153, he is comfortably placed to seek selection as his nearest challenger, Junaid Irfan (KGC) is six strokes behind him and to overcome this deficit in the remaining days will require a herculean effort. A few others in line for possible selection are Rao Harris (Rawalpindi) placed at a score of 166 and Usama Nadeem (IBEX) at 172.

Damil Ataullah looks like the supreme one in under 16 years category. His round on the second day was not as sparkling as on the first day, but that does not prevent him from appearing as a leader .With a round of 79, and that added to his 71 of the first day ,gives him an aggregate score of 150. His challengers are placed too far behind and include M. Ali Mehmood (DHA, Karachi) at a score of 162, and Syed Yashal (KGC) at 164. Laraib Rehman (Mardan) is at 165. The positions in Girls category are Rimsha Ijaz (Defence Raya) 68+71=139, Parkha Ijaz (Defence Raya) 77+78=155 and Humna Amjad, (PAF Skyview) 80+79=159.