Sat Nov 24, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
November 24, 2018
PSL case

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
November 24, 2018

The Lahore High Court on Friday sought replies from federal government and Pakistan Cricket Board on a plea seeking formation of joint investigation team to probe into expenditures incurred on Pakistan Super League (PSL).

The court directed PCB to apprise the court as to why details of expenditures are not being provided to the petitioner-citizen. Justice Shahid Jamil Khan issued this order while hearing an application filed into already pending main case relating to expenditure of PSL. —

