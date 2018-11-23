Forensic audit of sports federations

ISLAMABAD: Under the special instructions of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the Ministry of Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) has ordered a forensic audit of 14 leading sports federations including the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) from fiscal years 2013-14 to 2017-18.

‘The News’ is in possession of the copy of a letter issued on Thursday by the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) declaring that under the special instructions of the PM, special/forensic audit of 14 leading federations will be conducted.

“It has been desired to conduct the audit of the accounts of national sports federations of grants-in-aid released for the last five years,” the letter says.

The letter quoted the PSB’s Constitution clause 12 (1) said: “The government has power to check and inspect accounts and general working of the national games and sports organisations if deems fit.”

The 14 federations that would be under forensic audit include hockey, athletics, snooker, baseball, judo, kabaddi, squash, sailing, skiing, tennis, taekwondo, volleyball, weightlifting and wrestling.

The letter added that the Ministry of IPC is authorised under the PSB’s constitution to move the Directorate General Audit (Federal) to conduct forensic audit of these federations for the last five years — from 2013-14 to 2017-18.

‘The News’ has learnt that according to the audit requirements, the ministry can also hire services of reputed firms/individuals to help complete the audit of the federations in true spirit and to avoid any nexus between the two parties.

It is believed that the decision was taken following the repeated complaints that the ministry has received against different federations.

“In recent times, we have received numerous complaints with majority of these coming against the PHF for showing no wisdom in spending the grants released during the last four years,” a ministry official, when approached, said.

He added that the PHF had been the main beneficiary of the governmental grants.

“The PHF has taken almost 60 percent of the total grants, which federal government has doled out during last three to four years. So it is a must to look into as where the amount had been spent during all these years. If we deem it necessary we may hire or request a reputed firm/individual to help the government in reaching the truth of all amount spent by a particular federation,” the official said.

According to the available details, the PHF alone got richer by over Rs500 million through federal government’s resources in recent times.

‘The News’ also learnt that the government has decided not to release any amount to these federations unless and until forensic audit reaches its logical conclusion.

“This is just a start, the government also plans to hold audit of the remaining federations in due course.”