Dolphin Squad’s role vital in crime control: IG

LAHORE: Dolphin force has played a pivotal role in controlling crime, particularly street crimes in Lahore.

The force recently foiled an attempt to loot a bank. This was stated by Punjab IGP Amjad Javed while addressing a passing out parade of 881 Dolphin squad’s 7th batch on Thursday at Police Training College, Chung.

The IG said the training of the passed out dolphin squad has been made on modern and standard parameters and during the 11-month training under the supervision of Turkish qualified master trainers, the officials have been trained for using weapon handling, G3, SMG, MPS rifle and Beretta pistol.

On this occasion, the IG applauded Chung training centre’s administration, particularly Commandant Police Training College, Chung, for managing such modern and quality training.

PHP: Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) rendered help to 4,250 commuters, removed 836 encroachments and impounded 15,948 suspected and 1,976 unregistered vehicles. During this week, Punjab Highway Patrol rendered help to 4,250 commuters and removed 836 temporary encroachments.

Punjab Highway Patrol teams reunited four Children namely Faraz Ahmad, Muhammad Ilyas, Shoaib Akhtar and Muhammad Saleem with their parents.

Furthermore, Punjab Highway Patrol team impounded 1,976 unregistered vehicles, 8,885 vehicles u/s 134, 7006 vehicles u/s 115 and 57 Vehicles u/s 550.