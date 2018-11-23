close
Fri Nov 23, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
November 23, 2018
Advertisement

Dolphin Squad’s role vital in crime control: IG

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
November 23, 2018

Share

LAHORE: Dolphin force has played a pivotal role in controlling crime, particularly street crimes in Lahore.

The force recently foiled an attempt to loot a bank. This was stated by Punjab IGP Amjad Javed while addressing a passing out parade of 881 Dolphin squad’s 7th batch on Thursday at Police Training College, Chung.

The IG said the training of the passed out dolphin squad has been made on modern and standard parameters and during the 11-month training under the supervision of Turkish qualified master trainers, the officials have been trained for using weapon handling, G3, SMG, MPS rifle and Beretta pistol.

On this occasion, the IG applauded Chung training centre’s administration, particularly Commandant Police Training College, Chung, for managing such modern and quality training.

PHP: Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) rendered help to 4,250 commuters, removed 836 encroachments and impounded 15,948 suspected and 1,976 unregistered vehicles. During this week, Punjab Highway Patrol rendered help to 4,250 commuters and removed 836 temporary encroachments.

Punjab Highway Patrol teams reunited four Children namely Faraz Ahmad, Muhammad Ilyas, Shoaib Akhtar and Muhammad Saleem with their parents.

Furthermore, Punjab Highway Patrol team impounded 1,976 unregistered vehicles, 8,885 vehicles u/s 134, 7006 vehicles u/s 115 and 57 Vehicles u/s 550.

Advertisement

Comments

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Lahore