Brawls in parliament

During the first 100 days of the PTI-led government, the National Assembly has not passed any bill. The unforgivable delay in the formation of the committees by the speaker of the NA has almost made parliament non-functional. Debates on the floor of parliament are reduced to accusations and baseless allegations. Parliamentarians use indecent language against each other. Also, the disagreement between the government and the opposition is intensifying to a great extent. It is an unspoken agreement that the leader of the opposition will be the chairman of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC), which is a good way to balance the hierarchy of power in the government.

But, the PTI has categorically announced that it will not allow Shahbaz Sharif to become the chairman of the PAC. This has led to a deadlock between the PTI and the opposition. The party should realise that now it is in power and it should do away with the blame game. Now is the time to deliver on its promises.

Qazi Jamshed Alam Siddiqui

Lahore

*****

We’ve watched Pakistani politicians hurling allegations at each other in their media briefings and public speeches. In addition, dragging eachother’s personal life is also a frequent tactic used by politicians to dishonour their opponents.

Such speeches and irresponsible statements promote intolerance in our society. Using crass language for your political opponents is unethical. Politicians should focus on working for the betterment of the nation and mustn’t indulge in political fights.

Ramsha Ajaz

Karachi