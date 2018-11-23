close
Fri Nov 23, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
November 23, 2018
Advertisement

Road accidents

Newspost

November 23, 2018

Share

Reckless driving and gross violations of the traffic rules are one of the main reasons why Pakistan has a high number of road accidents. On average, 15 people die every day in road accidents in the country. Among all parts of Pakistan, Punjab has the largest number of fatal road accidents.

The traffic authorities should take stern action against those who violate the traffic rules. More traffic wardens and motorway police personnel should be deployed across the country so that the traffic can be managed even more efficiently.

Zeeshan Nasir

Turbat

Advertisement

Comments

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Newspost