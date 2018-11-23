Road accidents

Reckless driving and gross violations of the traffic rules are one of the main reasons why Pakistan has a high number of road accidents. On average, 15 people die every day in road accidents in the country. Among all parts of Pakistan, Punjab has the largest number of fatal road accidents.

The traffic authorities should take stern action against those who violate the traffic rules. More traffic wardens and motorway police personnel should be deployed across the country so that the traffic can be managed even more efficiently.

Zeeshan Nasir

Turbat