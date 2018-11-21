Steps taken to resolve water issues among provinces: Vawda

LAHORE: Federal Minister for Water Resources Muhammad Faisal Vawda has said the 1991 Water Apportionment Accord will remain a basis for distribution among the provinces.

Addressing a press conference here on Tuesday at Wapda House, he said federal government has taken steps for resolution of water issues among various federating units.

We are fortunate that all chief ministers are supporting federal government on this initiative. We are going to sort out 25 year old dispute over water distributions. I am representative of centre and would not allow any injustice against any province, he said. I will meet chief ministers of all provinces soon. Work on Naulang Dam in Balochistan would start soon as our government has succeeded in resolving all bottlenecks in this regard with consultation of Balochistan government.

The federal government has arranged one billion rupees for rectifying telemetry system for effectively regulating water distribution among the provinces. This system was non-functional due to wrongdoings of the previous government, he claimed. Vawda said he would support employees of all associated departments of the ministry in executing various projects.