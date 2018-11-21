Officer stabbed outside Brussels police station

BRUSSELS: A Brussels police officer was injured in a pre-dawn knife attack in front of the city´s main police station Tuesday, officials said.

The stabbing came during a state visit to Belgium by French President Emmanuel Macron that has revived memories of the Paris and Brussels attacks. But Belgian interior minister Jan Jambon said, "a priori", the suspect in the "cowardly attack" was not listed in Belgium´s counter-terrorism database.

"Police don´t know him as someone who was radicalised or a terrorist. He seems to have been in psychiatric care but was released a while ago," Jambon told Radio Een, adding that investigations continued.