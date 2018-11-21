close
Wed Nov 21, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
November 21, 2018
Ex-footballer Baig’s death anniversary today

Sports

LAHORE: The death anniversary of former international footballer and coach Saeed Baig Mirza will be observed on Wednesday.Saeed Mirza who was born on November 22, 1922 in Lahore, started his professional career from Olympians Club in 1935. Later on he was picked for the national team and he played a number of international matches including against India.

He also led Punjab team in the 1950 National Games. After retirement from the sport he took to coaching and trained the national team for Asian Cup. His death anniversary will be observed in Karachi at his daughter Dr Kokab Shaheen’s residence.

