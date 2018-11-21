close
Wed Nov 21, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
November 21, 2018
Arrested

Lahore

Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Tuesday arrested alleged human trafficker Asghar Ali. Anti Human Trafficking Cell of FIA Lahore arrested the accused and seized Pakistani passports, CNICs and cheques. The FIA team raided the house of Asghar Ali at Taj-Bagh Mughalpura and seized the items.

