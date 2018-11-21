tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Tuesday arrested alleged human trafficker Asghar Ali. Anti Human Trafficking Cell of FIA Lahore arrested the accused and seized Pakistani passports, CNICs and cheques. The FIA team raided the house of Asghar Ali at Taj-Bagh Mughalpura and seized the items.
