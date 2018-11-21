close
Wed Nov 21, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
November 21, 2018
Advertisement

Road accidents

Newspost

November 21, 2018

Share

A week ago, I was going to my workplace via Maripur Road. Usually, heavy traffic, including containers and dumber trucks, uses this road, and because of the smooth surface of the road with no speed bumps, commuters drive at a fast pace. On my way to work, I saw a large group of people who had gathered at one spot. Upon inquiry, I got to know that a woman was ran over by a speeding truck when she was crossing the road. Since there is no pedestrian bridge on the road, many people cross this busy road while putting their lives in danger. Now, who should be held responsible for the woman’s sad demise?

On average, three accidents happen per day due to speeding. It is the responsibility of the government to construct pedestrian bridges at different locations. It now rests with the Sindh government to take adequate measures and install a pedestrian bridge on the road.

Khalid Faruqi

Karachi

Advertisement

Comments

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Newspost