Road accidents

A week ago, I was going to my workplace via Maripur Road. Usually, heavy traffic, including containers and dumber trucks, uses this road, and because of the smooth surface of the road with no speed bumps, commuters drive at a fast pace. On my way to work, I saw a large group of people who had gathered at one spot. Upon inquiry, I got to know that a woman was ran over by a speeding truck when she was crossing the road. Since there is no pedestrian bridge on the road, many people cross this busy road while putting their lives in danger. Now, who should be held responsible for the woman’s sad demise?

On average, three accidents happen per day due to speeding. It is the responsibility of the government to construct pedestrian bridges at different locations. It now rests with the Sindh government to take adequate measures and install a pedestrian bridge on the road.

Khalid Faruqi

Karachi