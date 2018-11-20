Women World T20: Dottin stars in West Indies thrilling win

GEORGETOWN: West Indies squeezed out England in a thrilling finish at the Daren Sammy Stadium to claim top spot in Group A and a semifinal against Australia - replaying their encounter in the final of the last tournament two years ago in Kolkata.

England will take on India, winners of Group B, knowing that they must make rapid improvements with the bat and in the field despite scrapping to keep the possibility of victory alive until the final over.

On a surface that made life difficult for fluent scoring, West Indies were indebted to an innings of 46 from Deandra Dottin and 45 from Shemaine Campbelle - the latter dismissed with just three runs needed - as the reigning champions showed their composure to claim a fourth win from as many games in the group stage.

Defeat was hard on Anya Shrubsole, who picked up 3 for 10 with the ball after playing a vital part with the bat, her innings of 29 from 26 helping to resurrect England in a seventh-wicket partnership with Sophia Dunkley. Dottin, who was named Player of the Match, claimed two more wickets to become the tournament’s leading wicket-taker but England fought back impressively to ensure a game that only had group positions at stake, with both sides having already qualified, gave the packed crowd a worthy finish in St Lucia’s penultimate game.

The biggest difference between the teams was the fielding, as demonstrated during a frantic finale. With West Indies needing 18 from 13 balls, substitute fielder Fran Wilson dropped Campbelle at long-on, with the chance going straight through her hands and away for four. Dunkley then failed to get near a skied slog from Campbelle in the penultimate over, before Amy Jones dropped Britney Cooper from the final ball (Lauren Winfield then ran out Cooper with a direct hit to partially atone).

That left five runs required from the last six balls and although Shrubsole had Campbelle taken brilliantly at deep square leg by Danielle Wyatt from her second delivery, Kycia Knight thrashed the next through point to seal a win raucously celebrated by the home supporters.

England’s effort was undermined from the off by the loss of regular wickets, with only three batsmen managing to make it into double-figures. West Indies fielded brilliantly, and looked to be in line for a simple chase with England reeling at 50 for 6 in the 11th over before Dunkley and Shrubsole combined to revive the innings with an innings full of hard running and the occasional hearty thump.

Scores: West Indies 117 for 6 (Dottin 46, Campbelle 45, Shrubsole 3-10) beat England 115 for 8 (Dunkley 35, Selman 2-15) by four wickets.