World volleyball chief vows to support Pakistan

KARACHI: The world volleyball governing body (FIVB) chief Ary Graca has assured Pakistan of support.Speaking at FIVB’s 36th Congress, in Mexico, Graca said that he wanted Pakistan to progress in the game. He added that the nation had the potential to become world beaters.

The congress was held from November 13-16.“Pakistan with a population of 220 million can contribute to the world volleyball,” Graca said.Pakistan Volleyball Federation (PVF) Chairman Chaudhry Yaqoob apprised the Congress that Pakistan would stage its first professional league next year.

He also informed the house that Pakistan would host a six-nation tournament in which Iran, India, Kazakhstan, Sri Lanka and Turkmenistan would participate.Yaqoob said that the PVF with the support of Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) was hiring the services of a South Korean coach to train both men and women teams.