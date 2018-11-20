close
Tue Nov 20, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
November 20, 2018
Advertisement

World volleyball chief vows to support Pakistan

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
November 20, 2018

Share

KARACHI: The world volleyball governing body (FIVB) chief Ary Graca has assured Pakistan of support.Speaking at FIVB’s 36th Congress, in Mexico, Graca said that he wanted Pakistan to progress in the game. He added that the nation had the potential to become world beaters.

The congress was held from November 13-16.“Pakistan with a population of 220 million can contribute to the world volleyball,” Graca said.Pakistan Volleyball Federation (PVF) Chairman Chaudhry Yaqoob apprised the Congress that Pakistan would stage its first professional league next year.

He also informed the house that Pakistan would host a six-nation tournament in which Iran, India, Kazakhstan, Sri Lanka and Turkmenistan would participate.Yaqoob said that the PVF with the support of Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) was hiring the services of a South Korean coach to train both men and women teams.

Advertisement

Comments

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports