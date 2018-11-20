Zero-tolerance for corruption, injustice: CM

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that policy of zero-tolerance has been adopted to overcome the menace of corruption and injustice along with eradication of land grabbing. New Pakistan is our destination, he said, adding that people will get basic facilities of life at their doorsteps in the new Pakistan.

He stated this while talking to different delegations who called on him Monday. The chief minister said that creation of new employment opportunities is the mission of PTI government.

Different steps are being taken to achieve this purpose and private sector is being encouraged for durable industrial growth. This would help to achieve more and more earning opportunities which will help to strengthen the economy.

Different facilities of life, including proper healthcare, quality education and clean drinking water etc are the fundamental rights of every human being and provision of these facilities to everyone will be ensured.