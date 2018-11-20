Sindh govt to announce compensation for Quaidabad blast victims

The Sindh government will soon announce compensation for the victims of the Quaidabad explosion and their families as well as other people affected by terrorist activities in Karachi.

According to a statement issued on Monday, Sindh Information and Law Barrister Murtaza Wahab said the concerned members of the provincial cabinet rushed to the site in the aftermath of the bomb blast that killed two teenagers and wounded 10 other people under a flyover on Friday night.

He said Labour and Human Resources Minister Murtaza Baloch and other leaders of the Pakistan Peoples Party attended the funeral prayers of the blast victims. He also paid tribute to the Sindh Rangers and police for the sacrifices rendered by their personnel to maintain law and order in the province.

Bomb disposal experts defused a second bomb found in a nearby ground. The investigators have failed to make any major breakthrough so far. The police registered a case at the Counter-Terrorism Department under Section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act, reads with sections 3, 4 and 5 of the Explosives Act and sections 302, 324 and 427/34 of the Pakistan Penal Code on behalf of Shah Latif SHO Ganwar Maher against unidentified persons.