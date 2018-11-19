Ajmal Kasab issued domicile certificate in UP, probe ordered

KANPUR: If records at Bidhoona tehsil in UP's Auraiya district are to be believed, Ajmal Kasab, the 26/11 Mumbai attack convict who was hanged at Yerwada jail in Pune on November 21, 2012, has been issued a domicile certificate.

Taking serious note of the incident, the district authorities, after preliminary round of investigation, cancelled the domicile certificate and suspended the concerned lekhpal (revenue officer) before ordering a probe in this regard. SDM Bidhoona Pravendra Kumar, while investigating the case, confirmed to Times of India (TOI) that a domicile certificate of Ajmal Kasab had been issued against a submission of fake documents by some unidentified person. “Some unidentified person submitted an application with a photo of terrorist Ajmal Kasab in the month of October for issuance of a domicile certificate at Bidhoona tehsil of the district.