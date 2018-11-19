Ajmal Kasab issued domicile certificate in UP, probe ordered

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KANPUR: If records at Bidhoona tehsil in UP's Auraiya district are to be believed, Ajmal Kasab, the 26/11 Mumbai attack convict who was hanged at Yerwada jail in Pune on November 21, 2012, has been issued a domicile certificate.
Taking serious note of the incident, the district authorities, after preliminary round of investigation, cancelled the domicile certificate and suspended the concerned lekhpal (revenue officer) before ordering a probe in this regard. SDM Bidhoona Pravendra Kumar, while investigating the case, confirmed to Times of India (TOI) that a domicile certificate of Ajmal Kasab had been issued against a submission of fake documents by some unidentified person. “Some unidentified person submitted an application with a photo of terrorist Ajmal Kasab in the month of October for issuance of a domicile certificate at Bidhoona tehsil of the district.
KANPUR: If records at Bidhoona tehsil in UP's Auraiya district are to be believed, Ajmal Kasab, the 26/11 Mumbai attack convict who was hanged at Yerwada jail in Pune on November 21, 2012, has been issued a domicile certificate.
Taking serious note of the incident, the district authorities, after preliminary round of investigation, cancelled the domicile certificate and suspended the concerned lekhpal (revenue officer) before ordering a probe in this regard. SDM Bidhoona Pravendra Kumar, while investigating the case, confirmed to Times of India (TOI) that a domicile certificate of Ajmal Kasab had been issued against a submission of fake documents by some unidentified person. “Some unidentified person submitted an application with a photo of terrorist Ajmal Kasab in the month of October for issuance of a domicile certificate at Bidhoona tehsil of the district.
Comments