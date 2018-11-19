Trans activists attacked during Ukraine march

KIEV: Two activists were attacked with pepper-spray in the Ukrainian capital of Kiev on Sunday during a transgender rights march that was interrupted by dozens of far-right protesters.

About 30 people were taking part in the demonstration, holding rainbow flags and banners with slogans including "Transphobia must be stopped" and "If you stay silent, they will come after you too". But far-right protesters lit smoke bombs and threw them into the crowd, an AFP journalist at the scene said.

The two women attacked with pepper spray were given first aid at the scene, according to the correspondent. Police led the activists into a subway station and blocked the entrance to avoid clashes.