Oman unbeaten in WCL-3 with Uganda thumping

MUSCAT: A blistering opening spell from Bilal Khan was followed by a hat-trick and five-for by Fayyaz Butt as Oman wiped out Uganda for 59 in a 10-wicket mauling.

Victory that came on the country’s 48th National Day meant Oman became the first team to finish undefeated in a World Cricket League tournament since Jersey’s run in Division Five in 2014.

Uganda’s woeful display didn’t even last until lunch. Captain Roger Mukasa’s forgettable tournament ended three balls into the day when he was trapped lbw by Bilal. Kaleemullah had Arnold Otwani caught behind before a pair of full and straight balls from Bilal knocked out Hamu Kayondo and Ronak Patel to leave Uganda 9 for 4 in the fifth over.

Bilal then had Dinesh Nakrani retire hurt after being hit on the left forearm attempting to hook a bouncer. Riazat Ali Shah replaced him and continued a dogged 27-run stand that lasted nearly 17 overs before he was caught at slip off Fayyaz to start another procession. Nakrani came back, but was caught behind four overs later to become Fayyaz’s second victim. The former Pakistan Under-19 medium pacer made it two in three balls when he claimed Bilal Hassan with a slogged skier to cover early in the 28th over. A full ball then cleaned up Frank Nsubuge first ball before Charles Waiswa was yorked to complete his hat-trick.

He nearly made it four in four and five in six balls when last man Henry Ssenyondo edged his first ball that cleared a packed slips cordon. But he cleaned up Ssenyondo with a yorker three balls into the 29th over to finish with 4 for 12.Jatinder Singh and Twinkal Bhandari went about knocking off the small target methodically.