Two years after his death, Haji Adeel’s absence deeply felt

PESHAWAR: Awami National Party (ANP) leader Haji Mohammad Adeel passed away only two years ago, but it seems he died long ago.

He was such an active and vocal person that his absence is deeply felt. No issue escaped his attention and one could expect him to voice an opinion on anything happening in the country. Haji Adeel, as he was commonly known, died on November 18, 2016 in his native Peshawar. He was 72 years old and still going strong despite his illnesses when his long and eventful innings of life ended.

His family remembered him on his death anniversary. No public event was planned by the ANP or by other organizations that he patronized. Haji Adeel was a democrat and his politics were secular and nationalist. His father, Hakim Abdul Jaleel, a freedom-fighter with anti-imperialist agenda, had remained associated with the Khudai Khidmatgar movement founded by Khan Abdul Ghaffar Khan (Bacha Khan). Haji Adeel followed in his footsteps, espoused the same causes, and remained loyal all his life to parties such as National Awami Party,

National Democratic Party and finally the ANP that drew inspiration from Bacha Khan. The names of the party kept changing but the leadership and programme remained the same.Haji Adeel held high positions, but he was always down-to-earth and friendly towards everyone. He was thrice elected member of the provincial assembly in 1990, 1993 and 1997 and later served as Senator. His skills as a parliamentarian were widely acknowledged.

He had remained minister of finance and deputy speaker of the provincial assembly. No scandal was attached to his name. In fact, he didn’t face any accusation of misuse of power or corruption.

He also held important positions in the ANP. As the central senior vice-president of the party, he became its acting president on a few occasions in absence of Asfandyar Wali Khan. One remembers that on such occasions he would express his happiness on holding the top office in the party and proudly issue statements to the press as the acting president of the ANP.

Haji Adeel wasn’t afraid of highlighting his views even if these were deemed controversial. He steadfastly campaigned for democracy, provincial autonomy and the rights of Pakhtuns and other ethnic groups. He advocated peaceful co-existence and friendship with all neighbouring countries. He was a member of the national executive committee of Pakistan-India People’s Forum for Peace and Democracy.

He was among the prominent Hindko-speakers who aligned with the Pakhtun nationalists and remained committed to the cause all his life. One little known aspect of his life was his love for the fine arts. At the historic Edwardes College Peshawar where he studied, he had led the Fine Arts Society. Later in life, he remained vice-president of the Abaseen Arts Council and contributed to the development of the fine arts. He was a multi-faceted person who could hold forth at any forum and subject.