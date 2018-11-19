CITY PULSE: Black is the New Green

The MainFrame Gallery is hosting Karim Ahmed’s solo art exhibition titled ‘Black is the New Green’ from November 20 to November 27. Call 021-35824455 for more information.

As the Light Turns

The Koel Gallery is hosting Omer Wasim’s solo art exhibition titled ‘As the Light Turns’ from November 20 to November 29. Call 021-35831292 for more information.

The Space Within

The Canvas Gallery is hosting Wardha Shabbir’s solo art exhibition titled ‘The Space Within’ from November 20 to November 29. Call 021-35861523 for more information.

Otto Dix

The Goethe-Institut Pakistan is holding an exhibition featuring etchings and prints from 1920 to 1924 and titled ‘Otto Dix: War and Social Criticism’ from November 21 to December 19 at the VM Art Gallery. Call 021-35661633 for more information.

Aalmi Urdu Conference

The Karachi Arts Council is hosting the 11th Aalmi Urdu Conference from November 22 to November 25, giving the people of the city an opportunity to be a part of activities and events designed to celebrate our national language. Call 0300-0802391 for more information.

Jaun

T2F is hosting a theatrical performance by the Fringe Karachi Repertory titled ‘Jaun’ at 8pm on November 23 and November 24. Call 021-35389043 for more information.

Jaza, Saza

Napa is hosting a play based on Shakespeare’s ‘Measure for Measure’ and titled ‘Jaza, Saza’ at 8pm from December 1 to December 10 at the Zia Mohyeddin Theatre. Call 021-35693701 for more information.

Mystery of Mystique

The Sanat Initiative is hosting Kiran Saleem’s solo art exhibition titled ‘Mystery of Mystique’ until November 21. Call 0300-8208108 for more information.

One Successful Year

The ArtKaam Gallery is hosting a 24-person art exhibition titled ‘One Successful Year’ to celebrate its first anniversary until November 24. Call 0317-1160642 for more information.