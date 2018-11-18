People are talking about —

— the initiative taken by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Authority to develop an app whereby customers can report unhealthy practices by restaurants as well as the quality of the food being served, which is the right step to ensure the good health of citizens and may cut down hospital expenses. People say while this sounds fine in theory, in practice the authority will have to make sure during its investigation that complaints are genuine and have not been submitted by the competition!

— the bold decision finally taken by the Sindh government to stop the manufacture and sale of plastic bags and how it is a big step in the right direction as they are the worst pollutants of the environment. People say another law will have to be passed so that plastic bags are not ‘imported’ from other provinces and this in turn leads to the hope that the other three provinces will follow suit and ban plastic in all forms as well.

— the news that another bailout package has been sanctioned for the national carrier and how it is making people shake their heads and say it is more money down the drain for despite the rise in prices, flights are always full yet the airline is in the red. They say nothing will change unless the competent authority takes steps to stop misuse; mismanagement and take strict action, without fear or favour, against those who work against the interests of the airline.

— the raid conducted on the residence of a middle-of-the-rung government official and the huge amount of currency, both local and foreign, recovered from his house. People say it is mind boggling that an employee in his position could accrue that that kind of money by indulging in graft and illegal activities, which proves he must have had the authority to dole out ‘favours’ and this is what needs to be controlled.

— the initiative taken by the government to open homes for those in need of shelter for the night and how this is a good step but needs proper and honest management to see that the system runs smoothly. People say good intentions are usually not successful because those running the affairs of these places are not honest and do not utilize funds in full, pocketing a good amount to fill their own coffers while the underprivileged suffer in silence.

— the large number of Pakistanis from government and civil society who have indulged in money laundering to buy property abroad or open bank accounts, according to reports and the government’s efforts to bring back the money. What is really amazing, people say, is how they managed to do so without let or hindrance, using both nongovernment channels and even legal ones obviously through under the table deals and higher authorities were unaware of what was going on.

— the damage caused by out of control protesters to property and vehicles that belonged to citizens who had nothing to do with any judgment and the loss incurred to the national exchequer which eventually affects all citizens. People say everyone has a right to protest but it should be carried out in a peaceful and disciplined manner so as to not disturb the day to day lives of others. By rioting and damaging property nothing is gained and the purpose is lost.