Siraj stresses Muslim unity

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Ameer Senator Sirajul-Haq, currently on a visit to Sudan, on Saturday had separate meetings with head of the Islamic Movement of Morocco, Ibrahim Al-Sheikhi and member of the Supreme Council of Tunisia’s Al-Nahdha Movement, Al-Sheikh Jamal Nasir.

According to a press release, he discussed issues of bilateral interest and underscored the need for strengthening ties between Pakistan and Morocco and Tunisia. Siraj said the solution of all the problems being faced by the Muslim Ummah lay in the unity of the Muslim world.