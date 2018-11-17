Precious birds seized in Lakki

LAKKI MARWAT: The Wildlife Department officials seized precious birds from a man on Wanda Banochi checkpost near Darra Pezu town on Friday. Range Officer Mir Aslam Khan told this correspondent that after receiving information about possible attempt of birds’ smuggling, a team was tasked to foil the bid. He said that during checking, the wildlife staffers recovered 14 red-legged partridges and 18 parrots from a carrier identified as Sajidullah. “A case was registered against the trafficker under relevant section of Wildlife and Biodiversity Act 2015,” he added.