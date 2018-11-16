Baby snatched by monkey dies in Taj Mahal city

NEW DELHI: A baby died after a monkey snatched it from its mother´s arms, Indian police investigating the incident in the city of Agra, home to the Taj Mahal, said on Thursday.

The 12-day-old boy was being fed by his mother when a rhesus macaque monkey broke into the room late Monday, local deputy police chief Prashant Verma told AFP. The monkey grabbed the infant and jumped away along several rooftops in a crammed global tourist hotspot, he said.

Locals chased the monkey down after the mother raised the alarm, forcing the animal to abandon the baby´s body on top of a building. Verma said the infant was declared dead on arrival at hospital but the family refused to allow a postmortem and the cause of death, whether from a fall, bite or something else, could not be ascertained.