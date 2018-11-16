Baby snatched by monkey dies in Taj Mahal city

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
NEW DELHI: A baby died after a monkey snatched it from its mother´s arms, Indian police investigating the incident in the city of Agra, home to the Taj Mahal, said on Thursday.
The 12-day-old boy was being fed by his mother when a rhesus macaque monkey broke into the room late Monday, local deputy police chief Prashant Verma told AFP. The monkey grabbed the infant and jumped away along several rooftops in a crammed global tourist hotspot, he said.
Locals chased the monkey down after the mother raised the alarm, forcing the animal to abandon the baby´s body on top of a building. Verma said the infant was declared dead on arrival at hospital but the family refused to allow a postmortem and the cause of death, whether from a fall, bite or something else, could not be ascertained.
