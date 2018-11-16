9th Inter-School, College Games from Dec 3

LAHORE: Punjab Olympic Association (PbOA) Secretary General Idris Haider Khawaja announced that 9th Inter-School, College Games will be staged with the collaboration of Sports Board Punjab from December 3 to 7, 2018 at various venues of Lahore.

Addressing a press conference along with DG Sports Punjab Nadeem Sarwar at National Hockey Stadium on Thursday, Khawaja expressed his gratitude to Punjab govt and Sports Board Punjab for extending necessary assistance for the holding of Inter-School and Inter-College Games. He also appreciated DG Sports Punjab Nadeem Sarwar for bringing system and discipline in sports affairs throughout the province.

“9th Inter-School & Inter-College Games will be a great opportunity for a large number of male & female students from Punjab’s leading educational institutions to demonstrate their talent,” he said. The press briefing was also attended by Khalid Mehmood, Secretary Pakistan Olympic Association (POA), Director Sports Hafeez Bhatti, Deputy Director Shahid Nizami and a large number of media personnel. Talking on this occasion, Secretary Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) Khalid Mehmood acknowledged the efforts of DG Sports Punjab Nadeem Sarwar for streamlining the things in provincial sports affairs.

DG Sports Punjab Nadeem Sarwar on this occasion announced that Sports Board Punjab’s Annual Sports Calendar will kick off after a period of 8 years on November 22, 2018 across the province.

Sarwar said Sports Board Punjab (SBP) will extend every kind of support for the holding of Inter-School, College Games.

Sarwar announced a plan to formulate a pool of talented players in a bid to produce future sports stars. “Sports Board Punjab will gather the data of all talented under-16 players at the end of all sports competitions of Annual Sports Calendar and Inter-School, College Games and then the shining players will be picked for top class camp training under the supervision of qualified coaches,” he informed. About the Annual Sports Calendar, Sarwar informed that the Phase I Inter-Tehsil level boys competitions will start from Nov 22, 2018 and will remain continue till Dec 14th at different district headquarters. “The Phase I Inter-Tehsil girls competitions will be held till Dec 12, 2018 at district headquarters”.

“The boys Phase-II Inter-District competitions will start on Dec 23 and will last till Feb 9, 2019 while female players will remain busy in Inter-District sports disciplines from Dec 23 to Feb 6, 2019 at their respective Divisional Headquarters”.

“The third Phase (Inter-Division) of Annual Sports Punjab boys competitions will commence on April 2 to May 16, 2019 at Nishtar Park Sports Complex. The Inter-Division competitions of girls in Phase III will be competed from April 2 to May 12, 2019 at Nishtar Park Sports Complex”.