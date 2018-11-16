Brazil’s ex-president grilled by corruption probe judge

CURITIBA: Former Brazil president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva left prison for the first time in seven months on Wednesday as he faced questioning over corruption and money laundering in relation to the wide-ranging “Car Wash” graft probe.

A massive security operation was put in place in the southern city of Curitiba, where the 73-year-old has been held since April, as press and around 100 devoted supporters flocked to the federal court where he and 12 others were interrogated by Judge Gabriela Hardt. Lula was questioned over refurbishments to a farm believed to belong to him, paid for by major construction companies between 2010 and 2014 in exchange for big contracts with state oil giant Petrobras. The afternoon hearing, which was closed to media, lasted around three hours.

The leftist icon, already serving a 12-year sentence for accepting a seaside apartment as a bribe during his 2003-10 presidency, was then returned to his cell. Lula’s defense lawyers maintain he is innocent of all charges against him and have accused authorities of harassment. Experts don’t expect a decision before the end of the year.