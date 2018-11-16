National Athletics Championships start today

KARACHI: The 49th edition of the National Athletics Men’s and Women’s Championships commence in Islamabad on Friday (today).During the championships, around 500 athletes will be seen in action representing Sindh, Punjab, KPK, Balochistan, FATA, AJK, Gilgit-Baltistan, Islamabad, Army, WAPDA, Navy, PAF, HEC and Railways.As many as 23 men’s and 21 women’s events will be held during the three-day tournament.