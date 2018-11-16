Fri Nov 16, 2018
National Athletics Championships start today

Sports

AFP
November 16, 2018

KARACHI: The 49th edition of the National Athletics Men’s and Women’s Championships commence in Islamabad on Friday (today).During the championships, around 500 athletes will be seen in action representing Sindh, Punjab, KPK, Balochistan, FATA, AJK, Gilgit-Baltistan, Islamabad, Army, WAPDA, Navy, PAF, HEC and Railways.As many as 23 men’s and 21 women’s events will be held during the three-day tournament.

