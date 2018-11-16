Indian captain hopes for quiet tour of Australia

MUMBAI: India captain Virat Kohli said on Thursday he wants a sledge-free tour of Australia but is ready to fight fire with fire on the landmark series.

India leave Friday for Australia where they have never won a Test series and feel boosted by the one year bans being served by home stars Steve Smith and David Warner.Kohli is known for his combative tactics but he said India would depend on ability over aggression on the key tour.

“When it comes to getting engaged in an argument on the field, or in a fight as people want to call it excitedly, I have been completely OK playing without an altercation,” Kohli told a press conference ahead of the team’s departure.

“I have enough belief in my ability to play without a reason to pump myself up.“Those were very immature things that I needed to feed on in early days of my career.”The Australian dressing room has vowed a culture change since Smith and Warner banned for their involvement in ball tampering in South Africa this year. But no tour of Australia is a gentle experience.

“If they want to play a certain way we will reciprocate in that way, that’s how the game of cricket goes,” Kohli said.He insisted the team know the importance of “remaining competitive”.

India start their tour with the first of three Twenty20 Internationals in Brisbane on November 21. They will then play four Tests and three ODIs.India have maintained their home supremacy with a thrashing of the West Indies in Tests (2-0), ODIs (3-1) and T20 (3-0).But away it has been a different story. India lost 2-1 in South Africa and then were outplayed in England 4-1.