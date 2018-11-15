Pakistan to get 19th but last IMF programme, says Asad

ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister Asad Umar on Wednesday said the government was going to avail 19th programme from the International Monetary Fund, which would be Pakistan’s last IMF programme.

“We are going to take 19th IMF programme. This would be the last IMF programme of Pakistan,” the finance minister said, while speaking to a private news channel.

“We wanted to not approach the IMF. This is the first time, the IMF presented before us all what we need to do.”

He said the talks with an IMF delegation were underway, and the situation would become clear in the next few days.

Umar also ruled out the perception of a delay by the government in making a decision to approach the IMF. On Tuesday, the finance minister held a meeting with IMF delegation for bailout talks. He apprised the delegates of corrective measures being taken to remove imbalances in the economy.

Umar said the government intends to introduce structural and institutional reforms for a turnaround in the economy.

“The government will also invest more in social protection, human development and creating employment opportunities,” he told the delegates on Tuesday. Talks between Pakistani officials and the IMF will continue until November 20.