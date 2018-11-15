Every second person living with diabetes is undiagnosed

18-20% Pakistani population is diabetic: experts

By Our correspondent

Islamabad : Every 1 in 2 people currently living with diabetes is undiagnosed. Most cases are affected by type 2 diabetes. Early diagnosis and treatment are the key to preventing the complications of diabetes and achieving healthy outcomes.

Eminent endocrinologists emphasized the need to adhere to controllable factors for prevention of diabetes prevalence here on Wednesday. They were addressing a seminar organized by Shifa International Hospital (SIH) to commemorate World Diabetes Day.

Consultant Endocrinologist at SIH Dr. Osama Ishtiaq shared that over 522 million people are currently living with diabetes globally. Most of these cases are type 2 diabetes, which is preventable through regular physical activity, a healthy and balanced diet, and promotion of healthy living environments. Families have a key role to play in addressing the modifiable risk factors for type 2 diabetes for patients and must be provided with educational and awareness resources and a suitable environment to live and adopt a healthier lifestyle.

Diabetes is a chronic disease that occurs when the pancreas is no longer able to make insulin, or when the body cannot make good use of the insulin it produces. Not being able to produce insulin or use it effectively leads to raised glucose levels in the blood (known as hyperglycaemia). Over the long-term, high glucose levels are associated with damage to the body and failure of various organs and tissues.

Dr. Hasan Orooj, Director General Health Services, CDA, was the chief guest on the occasion. Dr. Hasan stressed the need to educate communities to restrain sedentary lifestyle, unhealthy eating habits, and lack of exercise and physical activity, which are among major controllable factors to prevent diabetes prevalence. He further announced that the Directorate of Health, CDA, and Shifa International Hospital would jointly collaborate to launch a community health awareness campaign in Islamabad shortly.

Associate Consultant Endocrinologist SIH Dr. Umar Yousaf Raja Khan said 1 in 2 people currently living with diabetes is undiagnosed. Most cases are affected by type 2 diabetes. Early diagnosis and treatment are key to preventing the complications of diabetes and achieving healthy outcomes.

Clinical Dietitian Zainab Ghayyur highlighted the importance of diet in treatment of diabetes and control of blood sugar levels. She emphasized the importance of including fiber rich food in regular diet.