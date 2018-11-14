PM to visit Malaysia on 20th

Ag Agencies

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will undertake a two-day visit to Malaysia on the invitation of Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir bin Mohamad, Geo News reported while citing sources. The premier will visit Malaysia on November 20 and will be accompanied by Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Finance Minister Asad Umar and Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry, sources said. The prime minister will call on his Malaysian counterpart and other high- ranking officials.