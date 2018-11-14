Wed Nov 14, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Top Story

MR
Monitoring Report
November 14, 2018
Advertisement

PM to visit Malaysia on 20th

Top Story

MR
Monitoring Report
November 14, 2018

Share

Ag Agencies

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will undertake a two-day visit to Malaysia on the invitation of Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir bin Mohamad, Geo News reported while citing sources. The premier will visit Malaysia on November 20 and will be accompanied by Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Finance Minister Asad Umar and Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry, sources said. The prime minister will call on his Malaysian counterpart and other high- ranking officials.

Advertisement

Comments

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

More From Top Story