QUAID TROPHY SUPER EIGHTS: Peshawar post decent total against Karachi

ISLAMABAD: Israrullah (80) and Akbar Badshah (77 not out) helped Peshawar Region post a decent total against Karachi Whites on the opening day of their Quaid-i-Azam Trophy Super Eight match at the Southend Club Stadium in Karachi.

When stumps were drawn for Tuesday, Peshawar were 298-8.

Left-handed batsman Israrullah hammered 12 fours in his 152-ball knock. Akbar has so far hit two sixes and three fours.

Faraz Ahmed (3-70), Muhammad Sami (2-66) and Abdullah Mukaddam (2-80) bowled well for Karachi Whites.

Scores in brief: At Southend Club Stadium, Karachi: Peshawar Region 298-8 in 90 overs (Israrullah 80, Akbar Badshah 77 not out, Muhammad Mohsin 24, Sahibzada Farhan 23; Faraz Ahmed 3-70, Muhammad Sami 2-66, Abdullah Mukaddam 2-80) vs Karachi Region Whites.

At UBL Ground, Karachi: SSGCL 211 all out in 58.2 overs (Amir Yamin 80, Saifullah Bangash 48, Fawad Alam 22; Khurram Shahzad 5-37, Abdul Rehman 4-40). HBL 85-3 in 25 overs (Umar Akmal 32).

At State Bank Ground, Karachi: KRL 110 all out in 44.4 overs (Nayyar Abbas 42, Shoaib Ahmed 27; Zahid Mansoor 4-37, Wahab Riaz 2-15, Khalid Usman 2-23). Wapda 127-3 in 43 overs (Kamran Akmal 48 not out, Zahid Mansoor 45 not out, Salman Butt 28; Sadaf Hussain 2-25).

At NBP Stadium, Karachi: Lahore Region Blues 122 all out in 35 overs (Jahangir Mirza 38, Farhan Khan 23; Imran Khalid 4-28, Iftikhar Ahmed 3-38, Musa Khan 2-42). SNGPL 167-4 in 54 overs (Iftikhar Ahmed 77, Misbahul Haq 45, Hussain Talat 20 not out).