Three locals enter ITF junior quarters

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s main hope Huzaifa Abdul Rehman moved into the quarter-finals with an easy straight set win against Iranian Yunes Talavar in the ITF Pakistan Junior Tennis Championships here at the PTF Tennis Complex Tuesday.

Huzaifa Abdul Rehman won 6-2, 6-0. However, another leading player Shoaib Khan, who was seeded No 7, suffered an upset defeat against Berk Ulas (Turkey). Turkish player beat Shoaib 6-0, 4-6, 6-1.

Three Pakistan players moved into the quarter-finals including third seed Huzaifa. Top seed Bulgarian Ivan Penev breezed past Ahmed Asjad in straight sets.

Due to the rain the girls singles matches could not completed and the unfinished matches will be played today. The doubles matches were also postponed and were rescheduled for today (Wednesday).

Results: Huzaifa Abdul Rehman (PAK) bt Yunes Talavar (IRI) 6-2, 6-0; Ahmed Kamil (PAK) w/o Ronan Sahni (GBR); Nauman Aftab bt Brandon Suryana (INA) 6-2, 1-6, 6-1; Aryan Esmaeilpourfallahi bt Subhan Bin Salik (PAK) 6-4, 6-3; Ivan Penev (BUL) [1] bt Ahmed Asjad Qureshi (PAK) 6-2, 6-1; Berk Ullas Enc (TUR) bt Shoaib Khan (PAK) 6-0, 4-6, 6-1; Arya Roghani (IRI) bt Sami Zeb Khan (PAK) 6-2, 6-0; Saqib Hayat (PAK) bt Vhimalshanth ChandraMohan (SL) 6-3, 6-2.