tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PESHAWAR: Dr Babar Ali Shaukat has been posted as deputy director at the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Directorate General Health Services.Dr Babar was previously working as deputy medical superintendent (BPS-17) of the Women and Children Hospital in Charsadda. He has now been posted as deputy director (BPS-18) at the District Health Information System (DHIS) that runs under the KP Directorate General Health Services in Peshawar, says a notification.
PESHAWAR: Dr Babar Ali Shaukat has been posted as deputy director at the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Directorate General Health Services.Dr Babar was previously working as deputy medical superintendent (BPS-17) of the Women and Children Hospital in Charsadda. He has now been posted as deputy director (BPS-18) at the District Health Information System (DHIS) that runs under the KP Directorate General Health Services in Peshawar, says a notification.
Comments