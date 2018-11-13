Faisalabad land U16 cricket crown

ISLAMABAD: Faisalabad on Monday continued their winning spree at junior level as the region landed the National Under-16 Championship title by beating Lahore Region by two wickets in 45-over final played at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

Lahore managed 190-9 in the allotted 45 overs with Faisalabad reaching home in 44th over. Faisalabad had won Under-19 title also.The winning Faisalabad team bagged Rs300,000 while runners-up pocketed Rs200,000.

Muhammad Awais and Mohammad Ibtisam (Lahore) were named men of the match and got Rs25,000 each. Best Bowler prize was shared by Abdul Rehman (Fata) and Arham Nawab (Faisalabad) as the both players pocketed Rs25,000 each. Rizwan Mehmood (Hyderabad, 355 runs) was declared Best Batsman and was awarded Rs25,000 cash prize. Best Fielder award went to Umair Afzal (Rawalpindi, 12 catches) as he bagged Rs25,000. Best All-Rounder was Umar Eman (Lahore 178 runs and eight wickets).Umar got richer by Rs25,000.

Scores in brief: Lahore 190-9 in 45 overs (Hammad Sattar 68, Hafiz Usman 35 not out, Umer Eman 30; Muhammad Awais 3-28, Ali Asfand 3-34, Mohammad Ibtisam 2-28). Faisalabad 192-8 in 44 overs (Sameer Saqib 43, Mohammad Ibtisam 42, Mohammad Waqas 33; Muneeb Wasif 3-35, Muneeb Zafar 2-46).