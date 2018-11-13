Infant’s body recovered from manhole

SUKKUR: A body of a child was recovered from a manhole near Kandhra in Sukkur on Monday. The sanitation staff of Town Municipal Committee, Kandhra, found the infant’s body wrapped in a cloth during cleaning of a manhole.

The janitors brought the body to the hospital and informed the police. Announcements were made from the nearby mosques about recovering the infant’s body, but no one claimed it. Talking to The News the Imams of the mosques and the police advised people to give priority to saving life by giving up unwanted children to social welfare offices instead of abandoning them at dangerous places.

Following the medico legal procedures, the infant’s body was buried at a local graveyard.Meanwhile, three people including a child died in different incidents. A child died due to non-availability of snake venom vaccine at the Civil Hospital, Khairpur.

The child identified as Azra d/o Manzoor Malalh was bitten by a snake in the desert area of Nara. She was brought to the Civil Hospital but due to non-availability of the vaccine she died in a few hours.

The agitated residents of the locality criticised the hospital management and the health department’s callousness for failure to keep the critical medicine stocked.In Kotri, unidentified gunman shot and killed Abdul Jabbar at Babar Chowk. The police are investigating the cause behind the murder. Meanwhile, a motorcyclist Hakim Sial was killed near Dadu following the motorcycle’s collision with a tractor.