KP cultural night attracts visitors

Islamabad : With the Folk Festival, popularly known as Lok Mela, in full swing, Khyber Pakhuntkhwa's cultural night attracted large number of people.

The festival beautifully showcased the indigenous folk culture of all four provinces depicting their arts, crafts, folk music and traditional cuisine.

The KP pavilion hosted their cultural night, which featured popular folk artists, folk singers Kainat, Sitara Yousaf, Bakhtiar Khattak, Khalid Malik and Asmat Gul, tabla player Ajmal Khan, rabab player Tariq Khan and harmonium player Ayaz Khan, and other artists.

A large number of people from different walks of life including families and youth attended the cultural night and enjoyed thrilling performances, presented by the artists. It was a jam-packed show.

The pavilion also offered other tasty varieties of traditional food like `Patta Seekh' and `Lamb Karahi' all washed down with a cup of `Qehwa' (green tea) with a hint of Cardamom being brewed in `Samavar' at Nemat Khan Qehwa Khana.

In close proximity, a `Hujra' had been created wherein musicians were presenting folk Pushto music “Tank Takor” whilst playing traditional musical instruments like `Rabab', Table and Harmonium.

Visitor Farheen Zaheer said “one can see the glimpses from every corner of Pakistan created in the lush green surroundings of the Shakarparian Hills, contributing significantly to enhance the stature, beauty and landscape of the federal capital.” ‘Lok Mela’ will continue with all its festivities from 10am to 10pm until Nov 13.