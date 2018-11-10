Sat Nov 10, 2018
Money-laundering: Non-bailable warrants for four MQM leaders

ISLAMABAD: The FIA Friday obtained non-bailable arrest warrants for four former and current MQM leaders in connection with a money laundering case, Geo News reported. An anti-terrorism court in Karachi issued non-bailable arrest warrants for Babar Ghauri, Kh Sohail Mansoor, Ahmed Ali and Arshad Vohra. FIA officials said the four were repeatedly issued notices, but they failed to appear for investigation. According to sources, the four have been directed to appear before FIA on November 12. A money-laundering case was registered against the MQM supremo and Khidmat-e-Khalq Foundation (KKF) in Karachi in 2017. However, it was later transferred to the FIA’s Counter-Terrorism Wing, Islamabad.

