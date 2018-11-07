Matters of accountability

In a drive against international NGOs last month, some organisations were issued expulsion notices by the government. This decision is likely to have significant implications for development work in the country and requires thoughtful consideration from both the government and international organisations.

The issue that needs urgent attention relates to transparency and accountability in the process of assessing development needs, designing a response to meet these needs, and taking responsibility to generate an impact through development work.

The fundamental starting point in this discussion should be the role and responsibility of the federal and provincial governments that have the mandate to lead the development agenda, and align it with national plans and international commitments.

There should be no confusion about or opposition to relevant government departments having unrestricted access to the strategies, budgets, tax records and HR practices of all organisations working in the country and holding these entities accountable for complying with local laws and for their work commitments on approved timelines and budgets. The governments in the country should not compromise on this responsibility, even in times when there is a dire need for development assistance.

With a categorical mandate to scrutinise the intent and performance of all international organisations, the government has the responsibility to ensure that the process of regulation is implemented in a transparent manner with clearly specified procedures.

The system for scrutiny should be set up to perform efficiently and effectively. All information about the standards to be met and procedures to be followed should be clearly described and widely shared. This clarity and transparency is essential for the organisations to guarantee compliance and the government to ensure solid grounds while censuring or sanctioning some entities for their shoddy performance or rogue intent.

Similarly, organisations that are following the required standards should be rated and ranked on an acceptability scale and considered as partners in development that are to be provided full support in their activities. Meanwhile, organisations that struggle to comply with the government’s criteria should be ranked in different categories reflecting the seriousness of associated issues.

The respect and acceptance of the government’s role and responsibility to regulate and distinguish genuine development work from rogue initiatives is absolutely necessary. Donors and organisations that are committed to bringing real benefits for the country and its people deserve government support so they can play their role effectively and work collectively to make the process robust and transparent.

Similarly, international organisations also have to commit to the rules of transparency and accountability. They are performing a public service for marginalised groups by using taxpayers’ money from donor countries. These organisations, therefore, have a responsibility to present themselves to thorough scrutiny.

Such entities should be willing to share not only their work plans, but also their budgets and information about the proportion of funds being used by their home offices in terms of hefty overheads, international travel, and subsidies for international offices and staff. They should also come clean on how much of their budget will be spent in Pakistan and what proportion of it will be spent on each province and district. These international organisations must also specify what work they want to carry out in which part of the country and should be prepared to be held accountable for their commitment on agreed targets, results and timelines.

International organisations will have to play an active role in reducing huge grey areas that are a source of concern among government departments. Data-collection surveys, information-gathering from communities, and activities in sensitive border areas of the country require greater transparency. Organisations should not be averse to addressing this demand, especially in the context of the country’s peculiar security situation.

A development model that operates in an environment of disinformation, uncertainty, mistrust and confusion is a direct result of insufficient transparency in funds utilisation by international organisations and unclear regulation standards by the government. Organisations that fail to deliver on their commitments, struggle to comply with local laws, and are involved in any unauthorised activities have no right to go unchecked, and siphon off the taxpayers’ money that belongs to donor countries and the rights of the intended beneficiaries of development work in Pakistan.

Our government and the ruling administrations of various donor countries should take stringent measures to control these ‘black sheep’. However, the penalty should neither be levied through an incomplete or non-transparent process nor withdrawn under any whimsical pretext or pressure.

The way forward can be to take a step back and set the development agenda afresh. Donor governments should work closely with federal and provincial governments, and design their development programmes to deliver results for marginalised elements.

Where they make awards to INGOs, the targets, budgets and timelines of these awards should at least be agreed upon by the federal and provincial governments, if not by the beneficiary communities. This shift will re-position development efforts from being viewed as bilateral and top-down initiatives and allow them to be seen as multilateral and inclusive endeavours that are executed in an open and transparent manner, with a shared accountability to accomplish results.

The writer is an education adviser at the Aga Khan Foundation Pakistan.