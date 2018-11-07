Donkey King continues to rule the Box Office

KARACHI: Geo first and Pakistan’s largest animated movie The Donkey King (DK) continues to lead the charts in its 4th weekend too as film is now setting benchmarks which will stand tall for animated films for some time. Its second instance in 2018 after Jawani Phir Nahi Ani 2 that a same film has led box office chart for four consecutive weeks. Film has raked in 1.9cr approx in 4th Weekend which is a phenomenal result and is miles ahead of almost all films released this year. Film has taken its grand total over 16cr approx and film will be going close to 17cr approx before Thugs Of Hindustan released on Thursday.

The film has beaten Baaghi 2 and Mission Impossible Fallout and will be beating Jurassic World Fallen Kingdom numbers today. Film will be becoming 6th highest grosser of 2018 by end of the Week. DK earned first week 4cr, week two 5.1cr, week three 5.05cr, 4th weekend 1.9cr, total 16.05cr. Film has now made its number double of previous highest grossing animated film 3 Bahadur 2 (8.1cr approx). Despite the release of Thugs of Hindostan, film will retain some shows next week. The Donkey King is enjoying marvelous performance at box office. Film’s numbers are growing each week and this has never happened in the cinema’s history before. So far film’s trending over the weekends is phenomenal whereas numbers on the weekdays are little slow but still miles ahead of any animated film ever.

Box office had become completely dead in last couple of days due to ongoing protests but film actually saw pick in the numbers on Thursday. Schools were closed nationwide on Thursday and that has resulted in increase in numbers at many places. Despite protests film has managed to register weekdays’ numbers similar to Week two which is superb performance. Film’s performance in Rawalpindi/Islamabad is just crazy and film has gone beyond 3cr mark in the twin cities which is insane number for an animated film. Aziz Jindani is director of the animated film.