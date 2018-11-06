Baig leaves for Toronto

KARACHI: Ishtiaq Baig, Founding President of Make-A-Wish Foundation, Pakistan has left for Canada to attend the Wish Leader conference in Toronto starting from 6th to 9th Nov 2018. The annual conference will be attended by Make-A-Wish foundation from 60 affiliates countries.During the conference, Baig will have meetings with Chairman Make-A-Wish foundation int’l Markos Tambakeras and President and CEO Jon Stettner. He will brief them about the progress of MAW, Pakistan. It has granted thousands of wishes of the ailing children since its inception.