Mon November 05, 2018
Jemima says Pakistan’s govt caves in to extremist demands to bar Asia Bibi from leaving

Pakistan whitewash New Zealand 3-0 in Twenty20 series

Chief Justice Saqib Nisar hospitalised

Joint Statement of PM Imran Khan’s China Visit: 'Strengthening strategic cooperative partnership'

Shah Rukh and Salman Khan to reunite in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's next film

Asia Bibi’s husband appeals to Trump for refuge

PM Imran Khan orders strict action against miscreants disturbing law and order situation

'Begging' instead of Beijing: State TV apologises for error during PM's address

PM Imran Khan given prominent coverage in Chinese media

Police issue security threat for Maulana Fazl

World

AFP
November 5, 2018

15 killed as truck hits 31-car lineup in China

BEIJING: An out-of-control truck ploughed into a 31-car lineup in northwest China killing 15 people and injuring 44, authorities in the city of Lanzhou said Sunday. The accident occurred Saturday night as the driver of the heavy duty articulated truck lost control on a downhill stretch of expressway and collided with cars lining up at a toll booth, Lanzhou’s propaganda department said. Ten of the 44 hurt sustained serious injuries, authorities said. The big rig driver Li Feng was put under investigation and police watch, according to the official news agency Xinhua. The semi-trailer was registered to Li’s home northeastern Liaoning province, more than 2,000 kilometres from the scene of the accident. It was Li’s first time driving the stretch of road, the China Daily said. State broadcaster CCTV aired video from the scene showing heavy snow and many crippled and twisted vehicles. Deadly road accidents are common in China, where traffic regulations are often flouted or go unenforced.

Fakhr-e-Alam’s #MissionParwaaz successfully accomplishes in Florida

Raveena Tandon in legal trouble after blocking traffic flow

Shah Rukh and Salman Khan to reunite in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's next film

Anushka Sharma showers warm hugs on Virat on his 30th birthday

Prince of Wales joins folk dance during African tour in Gambia

Saif Ali Khan back on sets for Sacred Games 2

Amber Heard wants to see more female superheroes in Hollywood

Nick Jonas to perform for ladylove Priyanka at wedding sangeet?

