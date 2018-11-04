Man tortures wife to death

LAHORE : A woman was tortured to death by her husband with the abetment of his brother and a son in the Nawankot area on Saturday.

Naveed contracted second marriage with the victim Shamim some 10 years back. On the day of the incident, he along with his brother and a son from his first wife allegedly tortured Shamim to death and later informed her family that something had happened to her.

The victim’s family rushed to the spot and found her dead. Police have removed the body to morgue and arrested Naveed.

Boy handed over to family: Data Darbar police handed over a runaway boy to his family on Saturday.

The boy, identified as Faheem, had run away from his house over a domestic issue and reached Data Darbar.