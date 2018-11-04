KKH reopens after three-day closure

MANSEHRA: The Karakoram Highway, which was blocked some three-day back, because of the heavy landslide in Lower Kohistan district was cleared to traffic on Saturday.

“Now traffic between Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan is restored and stranded people are on way to their respective destinations after KKH cleared to traffic,” District Police Officer Lower Kohistan Salman Khan told reporters.

The KKH had been blocked Deejal to Kozabanda area in Lower Kohistan some three days ago when heavy landslide fell on it, suspending traffic between KP and GB.

Salman Khan said that the personnel of Frontier Works Organisation (FWO) were busy in removing boulders from highway since it blocked highway earlier this week.

“Now KKH is cleared for traffic and people stranded in Kohistan are on way to their respective destinations,” he added.