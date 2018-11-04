Two women killed in Florida yoga class shooting

aWASHINGTON: Two women were killed when a gunman opened fire in a Florida yoga studio before class members fought back and the attacker killed himself, police said on Saturday.

The women, identified as Nancy Van Vessem, 61, and Maura Binkley, 21, were shot and killed on Friday afternoon when Scott Beierle, 40, opened fire at the Hot Yoga studio at an upscale shopping center in Florida’s capital, Tallahassee, the city’s police department said in a statement.

Four other people were injured in the shooting, along with a man who was pistol whipped by the shooter, the Tallahassee Police Department said.

"There were indications that several people not only fought back but tried to save other people," Police Chief Michael DeLeo told reporters.

Two of the wounded were in stable condition and three were released from a local hospital, police said.

Beierle suffered from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, police said.

Mayor Andrew Gillum, the Democratic nominee for state governor, halted campaigning for Tuesday’s midterm elections to return to the city.

Tallahassee’s murder rate has been an issue in the governor’s race, with Gillum’s opponent Republican former US.