Angry Copts mourn Egypt bus attack victims

MINYA, Egypt: Angry Coptic Christians on Saturday buried relatives shot dead on a bus carrying pilgrims south of the Egyptian capital, as security was tightened after the second such Jihadist attack on the country’s main religious minority in as many years.

The Islamic State (IS) group said it was behind Friday’s attack, which killed seven Christians returning from a visit to the desert cemetery of Saint Samuel that was also targeted in 2017.

A security source said another seven people were wounded in the shootings near the central Egyptian city of Minya.

Under heavy guard by masked security personnel on Saturday, hundreds of angry Copts gathered in and around Minya’s Prince Tadros church from dawn for the funeral of six victims.

The seventh victim, an Anglican, was buried Friday evening in a village outside Minya.

After Saturday’s prayers, the bodies were carried out in white coffins bearing wreaths of white flowers, amid shouts of "with our souls, with our blood, we will defend the cross!"

"We will not forget the promises of officials, including the president of the republic, that the criminals will be punished," Bishop Makarios of Minya said in an address to mourners.