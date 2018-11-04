IGP orders adequate security for religious, political personalities in Sindh

KARACHI: Sindh Inspector General of Police (IGP) Syed Kaleem Imam on Saturday directed all police ranges to take adequate security arrangements at district level for prominent religious and political personalities in the wake of JUI-S leader Maulana Samiul Haq’s murder.

He directed that in order to avoid any unpleasant incident, additional police personnel be deployed at important places, including mosques, Imambargahs and shrines, in the province. He said all district range DIGs should take effective security measures in coordination with the Ulema of their areas.